Victor native TD Ierlan will get one more chance to win a championship at Yale

Face-off specialist has made it to championship weekend twice and will return in 2021.

Victor native TD Ierlan is one of the most accomplished lacrosse faceoff specialists in NCAA history. He even might be the best to ever do it.

Some of his numerous records include most faceoff wins in a career and the best percentage in a single season.

The only thing missing from the Yale senior’s resume is a national championship, which as it turns out, he’ll get one more shot at.

He wishes he would have been in Philadelphia this past weekend, playing for a national title. For him, not playing lacrosse right now?

“It doesn’t even feel like memorial day weekend,” says Ierlan.

He’s gotten oh-so-close to that elusive title.

In 2018, he lost to Yale in the semifinals with Albany. Then after transferring to the Bulldogs, he lost in the title game to Virginia. Like about 20 other teams, he figures, Ierlan finally thought this would be his year.

“Knowing what it takes to get there and knowing the process and the mentality to at least give yourself a chance to make a run at something, I would have given anything to just play it out,” he says.

As for next year, the NCAA is allowing seniors to return next year. The problem for Ierlan and his teammates is that the Ivy League and Yale have existing rules that prevent graduates from competing.

“Some seniors wanted to come back and kind of have the right way to end their careers, but that’s their decision and there’s nothing you can really do about it,” says Ierlan.

Yale held firm in its stance, and the Victor native is the only senior who is able to come back. All of his credits from Albany didn’t transfer over and he still has a class left to take. This will allow him to withdraw from school in the fall and re-enroll in the spring. While his other teammates have to transfer away, they wouldn’t let him waste the opportunity.

“They told me though, they were the first one’s where they said if you don’t go back we’re going to be upset with you if you could have used that at Yale, and to get that kind of support from them is really cool. Even though they couldn’t utilize it they were really excited for me to utilize it.”

Many of his classmates transferred, and while he wishes they’d be his teammates, at least he has some more people to root for.

“It’s exciting to see they’ll be able to write their own ending, but I do wish it could have been at Yale and I know they do, too. They’re like brothers, we’ll remain close, I’ll be pulling for them and I’m their biggest fans,” he says.

Before it was announced that Ierland would return to school, the New York Lizards drafted him first overall in the Major League Lacrosse draft.

Ierlan says that after he’s done playing at Yale, he hopes to play professionally in some capacity.

There will be plenty of opportunities for him to do so. But first, he has some unfinished business.