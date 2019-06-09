Victor lax dynasty continues with 4th state title in 5 years

ROCHESTER - Class B State Championship

Victor 9 (I)John Jay 7

Death, taxes and Victor lacrosse in the state championship.

For the fifth straight year the Blue Devils earn a trip to the final game of the boys' lacrosse season.

After coming up short to Garden City in 2018, Victor reclaimed their spot on top of high school lacrosse mountain Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Devils gave up the first two goals of the contest before heading into halftime tied 2-2.

Victor opened the second half on a run, scoring three goals in 90 seconds to take a comfortable lead.

Camden Hay scored his fourth goal of the game to cap six straight from Victor and gave the Blue Devils their biggest lead at 6-2.

After badly rolling his ankle at the start of the second half, @camdenhay2 scored three goals in just over three minutes to give @VictorLacrosse four goal lead on their way to their 4th @NYSPHSAA in 5 years. pic.twitter.com/B53oLXCGVM — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) June 8, 2019

In the fourth quarter, John Jay went on a run of their own with three unanswered to pull within one.

With four minutes left, Jack Larue put the game on ice with a pair of goals.

Victor captures their fourth state title in the last five years.

”I think the kids took the next step today of not just being a good team but establishing ourselves as a problem that can be a contender year after year. I'm just so proud of these guys," said Jim Andre

Class A State Championship

(VIII)Massapequa 10 Fairport 6

The Red Raiders fell behind 3-1 after the first quarter and trailed 6-3 at halftime.

The Chiefs kept Fairport off confused at the offensive end and controlled the X winning the first six draws of the third quarter to extend their lead.

Kody Gould and Rob Crowley scored second half goals to pull the Red Raiders within three but no closer.

Fairport season comes to an end with a 18-3 record.

This was incredible,” said head coach Mike Torrelli.”If you had asked me in March would we be here, my answer would be no. I didn't think so. We didn't have a lot of seniors, 24 juniors, some sophomores. I didn't know where was our leadership going to come from, so I'm proud of our kids they battled and played for 48 minutes which was our goal. Win, lose or draw we wanted to come and play as hard as we could and I'm very excited for what they did."