Victor, Irondequoit sweep in Girls Volleyball finals

GATES - Chalk ruled the court Friday night in the Girls Class AA and Class A sectional finals.

Top seed Victor and top seed Irondequoit both won in three sets to retain their Section V titles from 2017.

The Blue Devils were in control in the opening set 25-18 before a tight second set against (6)Mercy. Trailing 21-19, Victor rattled off six of the next seven points to swipe the set and a commanding two set lead.

Victor went on to roll in the third set thanks in part to KK McFadden's 14 straight points on serve. The Blue Devils won the set 25-10 to claim the title with Ally Devitt claiming tournament MVP honors.

Irondequoit made quick and early work on (3)Pittsford Sutherland in the Class A Final, winning 25-16, 25-17, and 25-18.