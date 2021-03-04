Victor gets revenge, hands Gates-Chili first loss of the season

Chase Dickens celebrates after hitting a buzzer-beater to end the first half of Victor’s 77-66 win over Gates-Chili. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

A potential Class AA championship preview goes to the Blue Devils thanks to a strong second half

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Two weeks ago, the Gates-Chili Spartans put Section V on notice by knocking off previously unbeaten Victor.

On Thursday, the Blue Devils returned the favor.

Victor used a strong second half to hand the Spartans their first loss of the season, winning 77-76.

The Spartans hit their first two three-pointers of the night and kept their hot shooting going to lead 22-17 after the first quarter.

Gates-Chili extended their lead to seven points but the Blue Devils chipped away throughout the second quarter. They ended the first half with a bang as with 2.0 seconds left, Will Tehan tossed a baseball-style inbounds pass to Chase Dickens. Dickens made a one-handed snag and turned around and fired in a three-pointer. Gates-Chili led 36-34 at the half.

Victor turned their two-point deficit into a two-point lead after three, leading 55-53.

The Blue Devils opened the fourth on a 15-6 run and secured the win on their home court.

Connor Williams led the Blue Devils with 21 points while Dickens added 17 and Collin James had 17.

Victor moves to 8-1 and will conclude their regular season against Schroeder on Saturday while Gates-Chili falls to 9-1 and close out their schedule with Rush-Henrietta.