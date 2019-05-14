Victor falls in Syracuse
Blue Devils lose to Jamesville-Dewitt
Syracuse, NY - Matt Kemmis and William Davis each scored three times as Jamesville-Dewitt held off Victor for a 12-9 win in Syracuse Monday night. The game was a matchup of state top five ranked teams. J-D is number three at Class C while Victor is ranked fourth at Class B.
Victor led 7-6 in the third quarter before the Red Rams ripped off three in a row to take the lead for good.
Camden Hay's fourth quarter goal closed the Blue Devils to 10-9 with nine minutes to play, but J-D scored the last two to put it away.
Hay finished with four goals to lead all scorers.
Connor Durkin added two goals and three assists for the Rams. Jamesville-Dewitt is now 15-1. Their lone defeat was May 4th in overtime against Fairport.
The Blue Devils had a four game win streak snapped and fell to 11-4.
