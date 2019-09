The Victor Blue Devils are undefeated to start the season, beating the Brighton Barons 2-0. Caleb Croch-Pickup lead the team to its second straight shutout, with goals from Justin Graham and Max Fiorcia. The Blue Devils open their season at home on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Fairport also recorded a 2-0 shutout over Irondequoit with Michael Nesser in goal. Jude Rouhana scored the first goal of the game for the Red Raiders. Fairport hosts Penfield Central on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.