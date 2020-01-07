Victor cruises, Fairport storms back to beat Mendon in boys basketball

Victor 62, Schroeder 36

The Victor Blue Devils stayed undefeated as they topped Schroeder 62-36. CJ James scored 15 points for the Blue Devils and Phil Nwugwo had 13, including a buzzer-beater tip-in with 0.1 seconds left to end the first half. Victor improves to 8-0 on the season.

Fairport 72, Mendon 70

The third quarter belonged to Mendon, as they turned a 32-31 halftime lead into a 57-43 margin thanks to some sharp three-point shooting. However, the 4th quarter belonged to Fairport as they stormed back to win 72-70.