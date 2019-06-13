Victor Blue Devils softball team trying to win back-to-back championships

Victor, NY (WROC) - The Victor Blue Devils are back in the state final four for the third year in a row. The team is trying to win back-to-back championships.

Last season at this time softball was one of three Victor squads playing for a state title. This year, thanks in part to a scheduling quirk, they have the spotlight to themselves and a chance to add one more trophy to Victor's ever-expanding collection.

Shelly Collins is the team's head coach.

"Lacrosse and baseball were playing on the days we were playing last year, so this is the first time that they have the chance to be the showcase, I guess. I think there is some pride in being the last team still playing, even though it's just a calendar thing," said Collins.

"A lot of times, softball isn't the sport that gets all the attention, said Victor Junior Outfielder Chloe Whittier. "So now we are like the big people in school. Teachers come up to you and talk to you about it, so it's kinda fun to be that last team standing."

"We're very proud to be where we are and very thankful to have the resources that we do and the great coaches that we have. Not everyone is as fortunate as us," said Victor Junior Pitcher Katie Sidare.