US Figure Skating prez from Rochester

Rochester - Team USA has won only one individual medal in figure skating since 2006.

If the Americans turn that trend around in 2022, a Rochester native will be at the helm.

Anne Cammett was elected president of the U.S. Figure Skating over the winter. She's the second Rochestarian to hold that post. Ritter Shumway was the first Rochester U.S. Skating president elected in 1961.

Cammett was born in Brighton, but moved away at three months old. And kept moving. She lived in California, Minnesota, Washington, Pennsylvania and Virginia as a kid.

In Minnesota, Cammett fell in love with skating at age three. Peggy Fleming was one of her early heroes.

When she turned 20, Cammett became a judge. She's spent the last 21 years as an international judge and has worked the highest levels of skating for the last 15. That includes judging at the Olympics.

Cammett did have to defeat another U.S. Figure Skating presidential candidate. There was even a debate, but her international experience was a key reason she was elected to lead America's top figure skaters.

The presidential term is two years, but presidents are rarely changed in the middle of an Olympic cycle. That means Cammett will likely have the job for four years and until the next Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"It's a huge honor," Cammett said. "I grew up skating and I used to look at the president and the people that ran the association and never really thought about one day I would be that. It's great because now I can take all the experience I have and use it in this role."

Cammett easily admits improving U.S. success at the Olympics is a huge focus. It also can work hand in hand with another top priority: recruiting more skaters, especially at a young age.

"When you see the Olympics and you see a star, then you say 'Mom, I want those lessons'." Living in Rochester, without any sort of elite level program, reminds Cammett of the work that must be done at a grass roots level.

Winning medals is, of course, easier said than done. Cammett's plan includes incentivizing skaters at all levels to try more difficult jumps.

"When a new system came for judging, we backed off. We were going for clean and good quality jumps, which we still, ultimately, want," Cammett said. "What we have started doing is giving bonuses. If, at lower levels, girls were trying a triple-triple, which is what you need to be competitive, they get these bonuses (in their scores)."

Higher degree of difficulty jumps bring a higher risk of injury, but U.S. Figure Skating is addressing that, too. The goal is to create a national warm-up routine.

"They're spending a lot more time on the stretching and conditioning ahead of time and then the cooling down, the post process," Cammett says. "It is definitely a huge concern, especially on young bodies."

President of U.S. Figure Skating is an unpaid job. Cammett still works full time at ITT in Seneca Falls and says she often conducts conference calls on the hour long ride home.

She was already frequently traveling as a skating judge and figures to be out of town about 60 days a year until the next Olympics. She was recently in Spain for a week-long conference.

The realization that she will oversee a major part of a Team USA Olympic team has already sunk in, but there's a long way to go before Cammett hopes to hear the Star-Spangled Banner at the end of the 2022 figure skating competition.

"I want to think long term and plan and, hopefully, make it that we come out with power," Cammett said. "I know there's a lot of work to do to get there, but it's pretty exciting."



