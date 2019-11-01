‘Ups and downs’ mark Amerks’ first month of play

The 5-3-1 Amerks have had enough ups and downs in a month to last them an entire season, even if their record does not speak for it.

“It has felt like a very long month,” said Curtis Lazar. “I think we’ve shown a lot of promise as a hockey club.”

Though the Amerks are ranked third in the North Division standings, the disparities between Rochester, No. 1 Utica, and No. 2 Toronto are clear.

Rochester is severely lacking the ability to begin games strong, which was evident in their 4-3 loss to the Providence Bruins on Wednesday night.

“I think we’ve come into every game with a plan and sometimes we don’t have our best starts,” said Andrew MacWilliam. “I thought we were a little sluggish to start but we found it in the third.”

The late rally has sometimes worked in favor of the Amerks, sending games into overtime which could have been losses, but the team needs to get on the board early if they want to be playoff contenders.

“We need to play 60 minutes but I think when we do play 60 minutes, we’re going to be a tough team to beat,” said Kevin Porter. “It’s happened a few games but it’s all about consistency.”