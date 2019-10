University Prep shut down any doubt about their ability to make a sectional run today as the Griffins shut out Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep/Rochester Academy 48-0.

UPrep ran the score up early and ended the first half with a 77-yard touchdown run by Michael Cathey.

University Prep heads to Pittsford Sutherland on Saturday, where the Griffins will face No. 4 Livonia at 4 p.m. in the Class B semifinals.