UPrep quarterback unfazed by adversity as Griffins dominate Class B

Clyde Davis Jr. knows it isn’t easy being the new guy under center. The sophomore is a first-year varsity quarterback for 4-1 UPrep, an underdog in Class B.

“It only makes us work harder being that we don’t have our own field, we have to travel, we don’t have our own stadium,” said Davis.

Davis is no stranger to the underdog mentality. The sophomore was born with two fingers on his left hand. Davis began playing football when he was six years old, and has adapted his game over the years.

“Growing up, it was all about practicing and that confidence, me knowing I could do anything anyone else could do,” said Davis.

To Davis, it means a lot to see guys like Shaquem Griffin playing in the NFL. Griffin is a Seahawks linebacker with a partially amputated left arm, following pain from a medical condition at birth.

“It gives me a push and drive that I could be the same as him, better than him,” said Davis. “It gives me a huge boost of confidence.”

Until then, Davis just wants to continue becoming a better quarterback and leader on his team.

“It’s taken me being younger and taking on a varsity football team, I’ve seen a lot of growth in my leadership so far this year,” said Davis.

Even with all of the growth he has experienced so far this season, Davis is fighting to get his team to the Carrier Dome.

“It’s just about us getting better and working harder,” said Davis. “That’s UPrep football.”