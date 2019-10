UPrep put up 50 points over the scoreless Bishop Kearney Kings in Saturday senior day win.

It was a model in sibling rivalry. Brothers Kala (UPrep) and Richard (BK) Gause coached their respective teams in their first matchup of the season.

It was an explosive game offensively and defensively, as touchdowns were scored on the ground, in the air, and via turnovers.

The Griffins look to avenge last season, and win the Class B sectional title.