UPrep boys top Wilson, McQuaid’s Long scores 44 in win, Kearney girls win in overtime

UPrep 80, Wilson 39

UPrep had no problem disposing of Wilson as they cruised to an 80 to 39 win Saturday afternoon.

The Griffins got out to a fast, high-scoring start as they lead 23-13 after the first quarter. The second quarter was no different as Melvin Council Jr. scored 20 points in the first half to lead his team to a 42-27 advantage.

UPrep moves to 11-2 on the season and will be back in action in a week as they take on East on January 18th. Wilson falls to 3-7 and will take on Mendon on Monday.

McQuaid 84, Liverpool 74

Kobe Long scored 44 points and made 8 three-pointers as the McQuaid Knights took over in the fourth quarter and defeated Liverpool 84-74.

The matchup was tied at 34 at halftime when Long took over. Liverpool countered with strong play as well and kept it to a 57-55 game after 3.

However, the Knights were too strong and started the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to create some separation, highlighted by a Jermaine Taggert one-handed slam dunk.

McQuaid moves above .500 for the first time this season, as their fifth-straight win gives them a 7-6 record.

Bishop Kearney 60, Saratoga Springs 57 (OT)

In a matchup of two top-ten teams in New York State, Bishop Kearney came away with the win 60-57 in overtime.

Saratoga Springs entered the game 9-0, while Bishop Kearney had just one loss on the year and a 7-1 record.

The Blue Streaks started strong and led 25-17 at the half. However, the Kings started the third quarter on a 11-2 run and took the lead 28-27 midway through the quarter.

The game went back and forth throughout the fourth and headed to overtime at 49 all. Dolly Cairns scored for Saratoga Springs with 7.1 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

In overtime, it was tied at 57 with 15 seconds left when Kearney’s Camille Wright scored the game-winner. She took a screen, blew past her defender, and made the layup to put the Kings up by 2. A defensive stop and a free throw gave them the 60-57 win.

Bishop Kearney moves to 8-1 on the season and will host Our Lady of Mercy on Tuesday.