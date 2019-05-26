Unlikely contender at Oak Hill.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester, NY (WROC) - Professional golfer Kenny Tanigawa quit golf twice to focuses on his business. Now, he is an unlikely contender has a chance to win the Senior PGA Championship this Sunday.

Tanigawa played college golf at UCLA and turned professional after graduating in 1990. He played on the Ben Hogan Tour in 1991 and again in 2003.

Last year he brought home the 2018 PURE Insurance Championship., now he is in Rochester, and hoping to secure a win at Oak Hill.

"It's pretty cool. It's fun to be having this opportunity to play. Yeah, like I said before, it's just a blessing to be out here and competing with these guys. And it wasn't me to have a career like a lot of them out here. In the big picture, it's a blessing. My first event I was fine until I got to the first tee and then all a sudden I got really nervous. Getting used to all this [points to media] took a little bit. To play this course, how historic it is, probably every great player has played out here so to just have that chance and just to walk on the ground is pretty neat." said Tanigawa.

Tomorrow is the last day of the Senior PGA.