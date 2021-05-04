Two Rochester youth hockey teams claim national championships

The Rochester Edge 17U girls and Rochester Youth Hockey 18U boys are both national champions after winning title games in their age brackets Monday at the USA Hockey Championships in Denver.

The Edge got their title playing in the 19U Tier II division. Emily O’Duffy had a goal and an assist. Adrienne Reston and Kaitlin Diem each scored in the first period to lead a 3-0 win over Minnesota Prep.

Victoria Campana stopped all 36 shots she faced for the shutout.

Ryan Walsh broke a 1-1 tie early in the third period and Samuel Deckhut quickly doubled the lead as Rochester Youth beat the New Jersey Advantage 4-2.

Rochester had to hold a one goal lead for most of the final nine minutes, but Ty Broad scored an empty netter to seal the win. Jarad Mangan had the other Rochester goal in the second period.

“Between the COVID, the traveling and their school work, they have sacrificed so much this year and this is all dedicated to the kids and staff. We appreciate them so much and all-in-all this was the perfect way to end it,” head coach Kyle Quick said after the win.