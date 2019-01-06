Titans and Warriors tie in battle for Webster

ROCHESTER - Thomas 3 Schroeder 3

Spencer Nuccitelli scored the game-tying goal for the Titans with under five minutes to play in the third period to force overtime.

Cullen Hennessy, Reed Currie and Nuccitelli each had a goal and an assists for Thomas.

Al Simmons scored two third period goals to give the Warriors the lead.

Connelly Springer finished with 21 saves including a game-saving stop on a 2-on -0 in overtime.

Thomas sits at 8-2-1 on the season. Schroeder is now 4-4-1 on the year.