Three students charged after fight between Rochester and Erie basketball players
ERIE, PA (WROC) -- Three students, including at least one Rochester-area player, are facing charges for a fight between two basketball teams near Erie, Pennsylvania.
In April, a video obtained by our sister station in Erie, WJET, showed an on-court brawl between players for a Rochester-area team and Erie after a game at McDowell High School in Millcreek.
Among the Rochester players were three East High students. One parent told News 8 that a heated argument between a Rochester player and an Erie parent led to the brawl.
During the game, the parent also said there was a lot of trash talk.
Tuesday, police announced charges stemming from the fight: Two players will be charged with harassment and one with simple assault. No further information for the players was made available.
Officers tell News 8 that investigators were unable to determine if an epithet from either side led to the fight.
