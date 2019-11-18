Three HF-L seniors sign National Letters of Intent

Mackenzie Camp, Anthony Noto, and Winnie Hotchkiss took the next steps in their athletic careers signing their National Letters of Intent in front of their teammates, friends and family at HF-L on Friday.

Camp and Hotchkiss, members of the Cougars lacrosse team, will be heading to University of Indianapolis and Niagara University respectively.

Noto will wrestle at North Carolina State University for their top ten ranked program.

“I went down there and right when I went down there, I knew this was the college for me,” said Noto.

He credits his father for his drive to get to such a highly respected program.

“My dad told me put the work in and you’ll get it out, so I’ve just been putting the work in,” said Noto. “I see myself increasing up the ladder and it’s extra work, so I’m gonna keep it going.”