Thomas holds off Hilton to continue strong start to 2019

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Webster Thomas continued to demonstrate that their impressive start to 2019 is no fluke with a 4-1 win over Hilton on Thursday night.

The Titans (5-1-1) withstood an early surge from the Cadets before pouncing for two quick strikes late in the first half.

Zack Wolfe opened the scoring when he cleaned up a Hilton defensive error near the top of the 18-yard box. Two minutes later, Zach Wolfe thumped home a header on a corner kick to double Thomas’ lead.

Taney Goren made it 3-0 with a one-time volley from a Wolfe pass less than 15 minutes into the second half. Wolfe added a second to wrap up the scoring for the Titans in the 61st minute.

Will DePrez scored Hilton’s (3-4-0) lone tally with 14 minutes remaining.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss

News 8 Sports Team

Thad_PGAbkgd-200.jpg
Thad Brown
Sports Director
Prescott_PGAbkgd-200.jpg
Prescott Rossi
Sports Reporter