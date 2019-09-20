Thomas holds off Hilton to continue strong start to 2019

Webster Thomas continued to demonstrate that their impressive start to 2019 is no fluke with a 4-1 win over Hilton on Thursday night.

The Titans (5-1-1) withstood an early surge from the Cadets before pouncing for two quick strikes late in the first half.

Zack Wolfe opened the scoring when he cleaned up a Hilton defensive error near the top of the 18-yard box. Two minutes later, Zach Wolfe thumped home a header on a corner kick to double Thomas’ lead.

Taney Goren made it 3-0 with a one-time volley from a Wolfe pass less than 15 minutes into the second half. Wolfe added a second to wrap up the scoring for the Titans in the 61st minute.

Will DePrez scored Hilton’s (3-4-0) lone tally with 14 minutes remaining.