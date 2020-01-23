Thomas defeats Brockport in last minute battle

Thomas and Brockport went back and forth all game long, but it was the Titans who came out on top, defeating the Blue Devils 51-50 thanks to a pair of Dannie Palmer free throws with 2.8 seconds left.

Thomas was hot early and jumped out to a 21-6 lead, but Brockport roared back in the second quarter. They trailed by two when halftime rolled around.

The Blue Devils stayed hot and led 43-36 early in the fourth quarter. However, Thomas turned up the D and was able to whittle the deficit down to one with 28 seconds left. Brockport did not score in the game’s final three minutes.

After Palmer put Thomas in front, Brockport had one more possession. Unfortunately, the length of the court in bound pass hit a rafter in the gym ceiling. That’s out of bounds.

Thomas got the ball back under the Brockport basket. The Titans drew a foul and missed both free throws, but there wasn’t enough time left for Brockport to do anything with the rebound.

It was the Titans’ second win in a row and evened their record at 6-6.

Brockport lost for the third time in four games. The Blue Devils are now 8-5.