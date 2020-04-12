1  of  75
Thomas Alum Alex Hutchings looking to snap his way into the NFL

Hutchings began long snapping in high school and walked-on to Rutgers.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Plenty of kids grow up dreaming of playing in the NFL, but not many envision doing it as a long snapper. Alex Hutchings picked up the craft during his time at Webster Thomas and was able to walk on at Rutgers.

“It actually was an opportunity to go to college as a long snapper so I worked with a coach here, locally,” says Hutchings. “It’s definitely a niche position but if you’re good at it you can work your way up in the ranks.”

Hutchings transferred to Division II Gannon University to continue long snapping and play tight end as well. The former Thomas Titan sees his versatility as one of his greatest assets. 

“I can kind of do both,” he says. “I’m looking to play in the NFL as long snapper but I also want to showcase that if need be I can also play tight end.”

To train for the draft, he worked with Gary Zauner, one of the top specialist coaches in the country, who saw potential in Hutchings. 

“He has a bunch of connections,” Hutchings says. “He’s a big long snapping, kicking, punting guy. He said to keep working and opportunities will come.”

If Hutchings can impress as both a long snapper and a tight end, he hopes to mold a career like Rob Ninkovich, the former Patriots long snapper who was a backup long snapper throughout his career.

“He kind of fit two positions at once so that’s what I’m kind of  trying to do here.”

Hutchings will see if his dream becomes a reality in two weeks when the 3-day NFL draft wraps up.

