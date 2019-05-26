The Tiger Resurgence

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - There are lots of pros who share one thing in common with Tiger Woods...back surgery. But there are three at the PGA who have shared something else with Tiger: a legendary battle in a major championship, and few have a better perspective on Tiger's resurgence.

Chris DiMarco says, "I don't care if you love Tiger, if you hate Tiger, despise him, whatever you want to do, Tiger Woods is good for the game of golf, and there is nothing better in the game than when he's up there."



Bob May says, "To get back up at the level is hard, it's difficult, but the hardest part about it is getting back mentally. Physically, once you get back there is great, but you have to get back to the mental part of the game.



Rocco Mediate adds, "I just couldn't believe it took so long. I'm one of those-- no question. It's back now and he's not done, and it's fun to watch, and kids will have their hands full, but this Koepka-- whooo, good gracious."

Chris DiMarco says, "Obviously I've never gotten so much notoriety for finishing second in my life, but they'll show it all the time. That chip is on every now and then, but I see it like that. If you didn't want to play against the best player in the world--maybe the best player of all time-- in the greatest venue, Augusta National, with the spotlight on you, then you didn't want to play golf. I'm proud of the way I handled myself with that pressure. I know that Tiger loves somebody that battles him, and I think I gave him a good battle."