The Basketball Tournament: Know before you go

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Syracuse is playing host to the first two rounds of The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, single-elimination tournament where the winning team gets a $2 million prize. The winner-take-all game is set for August 6th in Chicago at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

However, in order to get there, teams have to eliminate each other in eight different regionals. The SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College will play host to the Syracuse regional games, where Boeheim’s Army will be playing, which is a team mainly made up of former Syracuse University players.

Schedule of Games

Friday, July 26

1 p.m.: Round 1, Game 1: (3) Brotherly Love vs. (6) Jimmy V on ESPN3

3 p.m.: Round 1, Game 2: (2) Armored Athlete vs. (7) Team Draddy (Manhattan) on ESPN3

5 p.m.: Round 1, Games 3: (4) Team Fancy vs. Gael Nation (Iona) on ESPN3

7 p.m.: Round 1, Game 4: (1) Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse) vs. (8) We Are D3 on ESPN2

Saturday, July 27

12 p.m.: Round 2, Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner on ESPN

2 p.m.: Round 2, Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner on ESPN3

Sunday, July 28

2 p.m.: Round 2, Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner on ESPN

Ticket Information

Want to see a game in person? Ticket information is available here.

Games will be at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College, located at 4585 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse.

Fan parking will be available in lots 13, 14 and 15.

Click here to enlarge the map

Meet Boeheim’s Army