Sutherland scores twice in OT to top Arcadia

In an overtime showdown, Sutherland came out on top 3-1 at Arcadia on Thursday.

Fiona Wilmot got the extra-session scoring started with a nicely slotted shot under the goalie’s arms to put the Knights in front early in the first OT.

A few minutes later, Ava O’Neil unleashed a perfect dipping free kick from about 25 yards out that tucked under the crossbar to make it 3-1 Sutherland.

The Knights (4-0-0) are next home to Greece Athena next Monday. Arcadia (0-4-0) travels to Eastridge for a contest on Saturday.