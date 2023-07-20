Some of the best junior golfers in the country will descend on Monroe Golf Club next week for the Monroe Invitational. (File photo/WROC)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Some of the best junior golfers will be back at Monroe Golf Club next week for the 82nd Monroe Invitational.

The event has seen players like Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, and Christo Lamprecht, this year’s round one co-leader at the Open Championship, descend on the Pittsford to play in one of the top amateur events in the country.

The Monroe has been moved back a few weeks to better fit into the amateur schedule and it’s paid off with a much deeper field. Last year there were about 53 top-1,000 golfers in the field, this year there are close to 80. But the schedule change isn’t the only reason why the event keeps getting better.

“I think it’s completely due to, first of all, the hard work that the committee does,” said tourney chair Mason Grower. “But also the culture of Monroe Golf Club and of Rochester. We’re a big golf town. You saw it this year for the PGA Championship. I think when the players come they feel very welcome, they feel the excitement, and they like coming back.”

15-year-old Ukrainian phenom Lev Grinberg is one of the many top golfers eager to hoist the championship trophy.

The event will be held Wednesday, July 26th through Saturday, July 29th, and is free to attend.

“It’s open to the public all four days,” said Grower. “The final round we’ll typically get 400 or 500 people from the community to come watch and we’d love to have more.”