Strong pitching sends Canandaigua, McQuaid, Gananda, Victor to state semis

Baseball:

Class AA NYS Quarterfinal — McQuaid 2, (VI)Frontier 1

Hunter Walsh struckout nine batters in a complete game effort to help lead the Knights to the state semifinals.

McQuaid will face (I)Suffern in the state semifinals on Friday, June 14th at 2pm from Binghamton University.

Class A NYS Quarterfinal — Canandaigua 11, (VI)Kenmore West 0

Mike Sculli tossed a complete game shutout with 15 strikeouts to lead the Braves past Kenmore West.

Canandaigua will face (IV)Maine-Endwell in the state semifinals on Friday, June 14th at 2pm from Union-Endicott High School.

Class B NYS Quarterfinal — (VI)Medina 10, LeRoy 2

Class C NYS Quarterfinal — Gananda 4, (VI)Falconer 1

Tim McClare tossed a complete game, allowing only one run and three hits while striking out 13 as the Blue Panthers reached the state final four.

Gananda will take on (VII)Ticonderoga in the state semifinals on Friday, June 14th at 2pm from Maine-Endwell High School.

Class D NYS Quarterfinal — (VI)Brocton 6, Honeoye 4

Softball:

Class AA NYS Quarterfinal — Victor 3, (VI)Orchard Park 1

The Blue Devils are two wins away from a second straight state title after disposing the Quakers on Saturday at SUNY Brockport.

Victor will take on (III)Cicero-North Syracuse in the Class AA semifinals on Saturday, June 15th at 11;30am from Moreau Recreational Park near Glens Falls. A win, and the Blue Devils will play in the state final that afternoon at 4pm.

Class A NYS Quarterfinal — (VI)Williamsville East 12, HF-L 0