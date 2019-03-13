Strauf's clutch three helps send Mendon to state final four

ROCHESTER - "I thought our season was over."

15 seconds left.

"I still have chills. I have chills right now."

Down by three.

"Probably one of the biggest shots in Mendon history."

With their season on the line in the state quarterfinals, head coach Todd Julien called a freshman's number.

"Immediately I was thinking, 'I really hope this goes in,''' laughed Danielle Strauf.

If you're wondering. She knew it was going in.

"As soon as the ball left my hands I felt good about it and you don't get many like that," smiled Strauf.

"I just thanked her right there," said Elle Mooney. "I was like 'thank you so much. You're so clutch. Oh my God. You saved our season."

Strauf's shot forced overtime. The Vikings went on to win in double OT.

To have a freshman, who doesn't even start, hit the biggest shot in program history, is the epitome of Mendon basketball.

"Everyone contributes here and everyone is fine with it," said Julien.

"It's nobody's team. It's our team. It's not their shot. It's our shot."

"We all just have so much trust for each other and we know that person is going to make the clutch three," said Alana Fursman.

"I never dreamed of anything happening like this," smiled Strauff.

"I wanted to make it for my teammates. I'll never forget it.