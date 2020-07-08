1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Isaiah Stewart ‘controls the controllable’ through NBA Draft preparation

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Isaiah Stewart thought he would be on an NBA roster in July.

Instead, the University of Washington standout is home in Rochester practicing every day with Fairport head basketball coach Scott Fitch to stay in playing shape.

The 2020 NBA Draft was originally scheduled for June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but was postponed to October 16 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The league has yet to reschedule the Draft Combine, which was originally set to take place May 19-24 in Chicago. Even with all of the glaring question marks, Stewart is taking things one day at a time.

“Right now, you can only control the controllable, so that would be how hard you’re working,” said Stewart. “For me, every day what I look forward to is training and getting better.”

There is a bright side for the former McQuaid star amid the chaos of the NBA Draft: more time spent at home with loved ones.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to get this time again with my family, give back to my community, see Rochester, NY,” said Stewart, who co-hosted a peaceful protest, ‘Don’t Shut Up and Dribble’, with fellow NBA Draft prospect and Bishop Kearney graduate Quinton Rose.

Stewart is projected to be a Top 25 selection in October, meaning he could surpass Greece Athena and Syracuse legend John Wallace as Section V’s highest-ever NBA Draft pick. Wallace was selected no. 18 overall by the New York Knicks in 1996.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss