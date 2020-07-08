Isaiah Stewart ‘controls the controllable’ through NBA Draft preparation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Isaiah Stewart thought he would be on an NBA roster in July.

Instead, the University of Washington standout is home in Rochester practicing every day with Fairport head basketball coach Scott Fitch to stay in playing shape.

The 2020 NBA Draft was originally scheduled for June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but was postponed to October 16 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The league has yet to reschedule the Draft Combine, which was originally set to take place May 19-24 in Chicago. Even with all of the glaring question marks, Stewart is taking things one day at a time.

“Right now, you can only control the controllable, so that would be how hard you’re working,” said Stewart. “For me, every day what I look forward to is training and getting better.”

There is a bright side for the former McQuaid star amid the chaos of the NBA Draft: more time spent at home with loved ones.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to get this time again with my family, give back to my community, see Rochester, NY,” said Stewart, who co-hosted a peaceful protest, ‘Don’t Shut Up and Dribble’, with fellow NBA Draft prospect and Bishop Kearney graduate Quinton Rose.

Stewart is projected to be a Top 25 selection in October, meaning he could surpass Greece Athena and Syracuse legend John Wallace as Section V’s highest-ever NBA Draft pick. Wallace was selected no. 18 overall by the New York Knicks in 1996.