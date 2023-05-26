ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester was back in the spotlight in the world of athletics again this week. This time hosting the Division 3 track and field outdoor national championships.

Nearly 1,000 student-athletes are going for gold at St John Fisher University this weekend.

The University of Rochester was well represented in the field events on Friday. Alex Opsahl competed in the Decathlon and finished in 13th place overall. His teammate, Aeden Angelone ended up 20th.

Another U of R competitor, Ashley Heffernan, competed in the women’s Heptathlon. She finished 18th out of all competitors. In the women’s shot put, Makenna King of St John Fisher also took 18th place.

Ithaca College has had a strong showing so far, with Dominic Mikula and Meghan Matheny winning the men’s and women’s pole vault, respectively.

Brockport’s Dustin Meyer took second in the men’s pole vault. U of R’s Cole Goodman placed third in the long jump.

The finals in the track events will take place on Saturday.