St. Bonaventure wins seventh straight game in Rochester

In the program’s 100th season, St. Bonaventure men’s basketball has added another milestone to remember by matching a school record with a 4-0 start to Atlantic 10 play.

A convincing second half effort pushed the Bonnies to a 74-61 victory over UMass Wednesday night in the Alesco Advisors Roc City Hoops Classic at Blue Cross Arena, the seventh consecutive victory for the program in Rochester.

Kyle Lofton paced the Bonnies scoring attack with 19 points, adding six assists – one of four Bona players finishing with double-figure scoring. Dominick Welch delivered a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds while Jaren English and Bobby Planutis each posted 12 points apiece.

“Experience is key and the more we play the better they’ll get,” said head coach Mark Schmidt. “Our freshmen still make those freshman mistakes, but as they go along in their careers they’re going to experience things they’ve never seen before and they’re going to learn from those experiences.”