Sports School: Ryland Rees of the Knighthawks explains out of bounds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Our latest sports school segment turns its attention to lacrosse, as Rylan Rees of the Rochester Knighthawks explains out of bounds in outdoors lacrosse.

“The out of bounds rule is different whether it’s off a pass or a shot. If it’s from a pass and you’re passing to your teammate and they miss it and it goes out of bounds, then it’s just a switch of possession and the other team gets the ball,” says Rees.

“On a shot, when it goes out of bounds it’s whoever is closest to the ball. So it’s not closest to the end line, which a lot of people think. If the ball goes out in the back left corner and the defenseman runs straight to the end line, say maybe on the right side, just because they’re closest to the end line does not mean that they get the ball. If there’s someone closer to the ball then they get that ball,” says Rees.

Tracking down loose balls and getting in position to win the “race” to an out of bounds ball is always on everyone’s mind.

“Anytime there’s a shot all three of the attackmen, not just the guy behind the net, but they’re kind of responsible for chasing that ball, getting the ball, and keeping it in the offensive end,” says Rees.

As with most officiating decisions, it’s not always a perfect science as to who is closer to the ball.

“The toughest part of the call is more just if two people are fighting for it and they’re sprinting for it to chase it out of bounds, the ref isn’t right there, they’re not right beside the ball to see who’s actually there, it’s not always a perfect call. It just goes to a lot of guys who are working the hardest,” says Rees.

While most players will lunge their stick out while chasing an out of bounds ball, the stick does not matter at all. It is the closest part of the body that counts. So it does help a little, given that your hand is now closer to the ball.