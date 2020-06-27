1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Sports School: RIT head coach Wayne Wilson explains offside

21-year head coach of RIT men's hockey breaks down the game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Our “Sports School” series continues as RIT men’s hockey head coach Wayne Wilson breaks down the offside rule.

“Offsides in the sport of hockey is that the puck has to enter the offensive zone, which is defined by the blue line,” says Wilson. “The puck has to enter the zone before another player does. So, if you’re with another player going down the ice, once the puck crosses the blue line then the other player can.”

“If the person without the puck crosses the blue line first before the puck enters the zone, that would be considered offside,” says Wilson.

If a played is called offside, the play is blown dead and a faceoff occurs, usually in the neutral zone just outside the blue line where the infraction was called.

“If you are skating and your front leg is across the blue line but your back leg is still behind the blue line, or in the neutral zone, that is allowed. So you can drag a foot. It is your feet they’re looking at,” says Wilson.

After the 2004-2005 NHL lockout, a delayed offside rule was introduced to keep the game moving.

“If someone is caught in the zone, what you can do with the puck is wait for them, even though they’re in the zone before the puck. If they can come out, they call it tagging up- get outside the blue line then you can bring the puck back in the zone.”

As long as that player does not touch the puck while offside, play continues as normal.

