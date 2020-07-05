1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Sports School: Former NFL ref Jimmy Debell explains fumbling in the end zone

Rochester native breaks down down the quirks of fumbles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former NFL ref Jimmy Debell is back in front of the class in this week’s “Sports School”. This time around, the Rochester native breaks down the intricacies of fumbles. Things can get particularly interesting around the sidelines or in the end zone.

“In the NFL you have to get both feet or any body part in bounds while he has possession of the ball for it to be recovered in bounds. If any part of his body is touching the white, the out of bounds line, then it’s actually a fumble out of bounds and it would go back to the fumbling team,” says DeBell.

Where the ball is spotted then depends on which way the ball bounces after it is lost.

“A fumble backwards that goes out of bounds, it’s awarded to the team at that spot. So let’s say you fumble on the 20-yard line, the ball trickles back to the 15, then it’s the fumbling team’s ball at the 15,” says Debell. “Forward, it goes back to the spot of the fumble. So you’re kind of punishing the fumbling team for losing the ball.”

One of the most controversial rules in the game is what happens if the ball is fumbled as a player is diving to the pylon.

“If you forward fumble the ball out of bounds into the endzone, then you no longer keep possession of the ball, you lose possession of the ball and it goes to the defending team as a touchback on the 20. If it’s over the pylon, that would be considered out of bounds in the endzone. If the ball hits the pylon, the ball is determined to be out of bounds in the endzone.”

One other thing to keep in mind is that within the last two minutes of a half or on 4th down, only the fumbling play on offense can advance the ball. If another offensive player picks up the ball, the play is over.

