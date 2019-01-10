Spencerport wrestling rolls to victory

Jake Aina scored an escape and a winning takedown in the final five seconds to win the opening match of the night and pace Spencerport to a 52-11 dual meet win over Brockport Tuesday.

Aina led early, but Sean Dowdell scored a takedown in the final minute of the third period to take a 5-4 lead. Aina escaped with ten seconds left, glanced at the clock and scored the winning takedown just before the buzzer.

Dominic Vinci, Michael Lopresti and Carlos Vargasd all won by pin for the Rangers. Mason Wersinger took a 10-1 major decision, but all of the other Spencerport victories were by four points or less.

Jake Davies won a 19-2 tech fall at 126 pounds for Brockport. The Blue Devils’ other two match winners were Thomas Doty and Ryan Daly.

Spencerport’s dual match record is now 4-0 while Brockport dropped to 2-1.