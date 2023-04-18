ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spencerport grad Erin Coykendall was one of the best girls lacrosse players in recent Section Five history as she finished her career with the second most points in New York State history. She’s since taken her talents to the very top of the college game.

After a heartbreaking loss to North Carolina in last year’s NCAA tournament final four, the Northwestern senior has taken her game to even greater heights. The Spencerport alumn is enjoying her best season yet with the Wildcats as she is currently 6th in the country in assists.

“That (loss) really motivated me to kind of push myself to be better for the team,” said Coykendall. “Just do what I can to change that result at the end of the day.”

Coykendall has recently stamped her name in the Northwestern record books as she is currently second all-time for the Wildcats in assists. But it’s her scoring specifically her filthy behind the back shot that’s gone viral. The go to move has even been featured in SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays.

“People thought it was a flashy thing but it’s important to have in your toolbox,” said Coykendall. “It’s second nature at this point I think.”

Coykendall added that she’s always had that shot in her bag. But she fine-tuned it last summer with Shannon Brinson, her trainer from Pursuit Performance in Rochester.

“She already had it but it was a little small tweak,” said Brinson. “She wasn’t rotating her shoulders enough and she wasn’t hitting necessarily where she wanted to hit. So we just got her to rotate and actually lean into that BTB.”

Brinson said before the season he gave Coykendall a lofty target of 40 goals and 40 assists for the year. It’s safe to say she’ll shatter his expectations as the Northwestern star already has 39 a piece with plenty of the season remaining.