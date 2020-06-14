1  of  74
Special Olympics New York celebrates 50 years with virtual Season at Home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Special Olympics New York was supposed to host the 2020 Summer Games on June 12-13. Athletes would don the podium in awe of their accomplishments, while the organization celebrated 50 years. All of that changed when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of June’s events following the Winter Games.

President and CEO of Special Olympics New York Stacey Hengsterman did not anticipate needing to cancel the Summer Games back in March, but knew she, her staff, and her volunteers needed to get creative. The team began with virtual content, including virtual workouts on Fridays, cooking demonstrations, and more to keep their athletes engaged.

After discussing with the coaches, the Season at Home was born.

“Our athletes are competitive,” said Hengsterman. “As this all extends, we needed to give them not just something to work out at home or be healthy, but we needed to get them competing.”

Athletes can choose four of 12 exercises, which require minimal space and equipment, to continue competing while self-isolating. The athletes then submit their preliminary scores and go up against others around the state.

Kenny Moriarity, a 27-year Special Olympics athlete, is competing in the standing long jump and shot put. In his athletic career, he has won 500 medals, and was originally disappointed to hear the Summer Games were canceled. Moriarity came around to the virtual season, and is ready to get back to in-person competition in the fall.

“I think it’s pretty cool we can talk to them and see them at the same time,” said Moriarity. “I’ll feel happy to see my friends, the coaches, and the volunteers.”

Hengsterman feels as though a period of quarantining helped her and her staff better understand the athletes they advocate for on a daily basis.

“Because of their disabilities, they are used to being socially isolated,” said Hengsterman. “I think they teach this world a lot just by learning and seeing how they adapt.”

She hopes to resume in-person competition in the fall, but believes the focus will be on sports that lend themselves to social distancing, like bocce and tennis. As for returning to practice, Hengsterman is making it her goal to get the athletes back together in small groups as soon as they can do so safely.

