SOTA withstands Avon comeback to win in 2OT

ROCHESTER - School of the Arts withstood a ferocious comeback from Avon to win 94-90 in double overtime in a game that will likely land on the shortlist for Game of the Season in Section V.

The Silverhawks appeared destined to blow the game away in the fourth quarter when a technical foul free-throw put them up 71-60 with under three minutes remaining.

The Braves had other ideas. Their full-court press forced SOTA into multiple turnovers in the final minutes. Tyler Dailey knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing in the dying seconds to send the game to overtime tied at 75.

SOTA regrouped from losing their double-digit lead and went in front by five in the first OT thanks to a bucket from Ethan Clark-DeSouza with a minute remaining. Avon once again rallied back, with Nick Rowland hitting a game-tying shot before the final buzzer.

The second overtime saw Avon jump out to the lead. The Braves led 88-82 via a Connor Taylor runner in the lane with 1:58 left.

After struggling to show late-game tenacity, the Silverhawks closed the game out on a 12-2 run to win. Ky'vion Mitchell's 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining gave SOTA the lead for good.

Mitchell and Clark-DeSouza both finished with 22 points to lead the Silverhawks. Logan Hayes added 17 points with Joe Denegal scoring 14 and Keshaun Chatman scoring 11. SOTA is now 5-4 with the win.

Rowland led all scorers with 31 points for Avon. Dailey finished with 25 points and Taylor added 23. The Braves fall to 6-1.