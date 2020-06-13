1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

‘Something has to be done’: Quinten Gause discusses leadership and anti-racism

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Growing up, Quentin Gause moved around Rochester. From Dewey Avenue to the suburbs, he met all kinds of people of all different races, religions, and ethnicities.

Between the people he met in his travels around the city and the lessons his parents taught him about inclusion, the Bishop Kearney graduate has kept an open mind while meeting people throughout his life.

“Some folks are maybe not used to seeing a black person,” said Gause. “People in black neighborhoods might not like or be used to white people.”

International travel as he got older, as well as playing college at Rugers, only expanded that mindset. Gause went on to play in four different professional football leagues in the United States and Canada, and saw plenty of racial similarities between the locker rooms.

“You see a lot of black men in NFL locker rooms saying, ‘I want to grind for my family,’ but caucasian men are there as well and have a back up plan,” said Gause. “Caucaisian men have been the minority in the locker room in any of the football leagues I’ve been in.”

At the end of the day, Gause says football brings the men together, which is unity he feels the country needs too. In the wake of George Floyd’s death and the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement, he sees the necessary conversations being had as an agent of change America has desperately needed for centuries.

“There was a video from Malcolm X that talked about that,” said Gause. “It said, ‘once people come together, there’s going to be a time and place when folks, everyone around the world is going to come together, and are going to be tired of this.’ Tired of the killing, tired of the injustice, and something is going to have to be done.”

Something is happening, in the form of peaceful protests, signed petitions riots, social media posts and more. No matter the form of anti-racist activism, Gause cautions people to remember why the movement is in the limelight to begin with – George Floyd.

“No man or woman has the right to take someone’s life at all,” said Gause. “At the end of the day, I’m glad the conversation is being talked about.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss