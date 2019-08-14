Shaq Lawson thrilled to give back in homestate

The Bills are practicing on the road this week, but for one defensive end it was a homecoming he’ll never forget.

Shaq Lawson grew up less than an hour from the Wofford College campus in Central, SC. No player was in demand for post-practice autographs like the 4th year pro. One fan even asking for a signature on an issue of “Sports Illustrated” that featured Lawson on the cover.

On Wednesday, he greeted kids from his foundation that sets a primary goal of setting a good example for kids in the area.

“I had older guys doing the same thing for me when I was younger,” said Lawson. “I told myself as a kid ‘If I get the opportunity to do it, I’m going to do the same thing.’ It’s special because I’m back home. It feels like a family reunion, sort of. It feels special having so many kids I know and don’t know look up to you.”

With a some downtime this week in his homestate, Lawson says he also plans on hitting up some of his favorite Southern restaurants, with Zaxbys and the Beacon Drive-In on his list.