Senior softball game unites old competitors

The Rochester Softball Hall of Fame hosted its inaugural Senior Softball Hall of Fame game on Saturday at McAvoy Park in Irondequoit.

Inductees ages 65 and older were eligible to play in the game. Each inning was nine outs, three times the length of a normal softball inning.



The game capped off Induction Weekend, following Friday night’s ceremony.

Chairman Denny Warren helped to organize this event as a way to unite old friends and competitors.

“We’re not getting any younger,” said Warren. “Seeing guys you haven’t played against in 20, 30, 40 years, it’s amazing.”