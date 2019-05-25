Senior PGA gives local caddy ticket home

Pittsford, NY (WROC) - Rochester fans were almost as upset about James Mason missing the cut at the Senior PGA Championship as Jeff Sluman.

Who the heck is James Mason you ask? The story isn't about him, It's about his caddy.

JP Kircher has walked Oak Hill..."Oh, I couldn't even ballpark estimate it. North of 500 easily," said Kircher.

That's a lot for the Pittsford native and 2005 McQuaid grad. He caddied at Oak Hill for seven years growing up.

"It was a good summer gig for sure."

Kircher now lives in a small town in Georgia and is the golf coach of the Piedmont College. But now JP is back where he started, on the bag at Oak Hill caddying for his friend and PGA Club Pro James Mason.

"Coming back for this is awesome, getting inside the ropes and just feeling the buzz. It's pretty exciting, you definitely feel special. I'm walking around I got this all-access badge, I'm like, yeah I can go in here buddy let me park a little closer," Said Kircher.

A closer parking spot isn't the only perk for Kircher.

"The way they're treating us caddies this week too, I mean we got a lounge, they got food in there. They've got free keg beer. I haven't had any of that yet, but they're treating us really well compared to when I was here we were in a little shack, no air conditioning or anything. Not that I'm complaining."

Because who can complain when you've walked Oak Hill over 500 times?

