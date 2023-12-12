ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time ever, there will be girls hockey in Section V this winter. The caveat? There’s only one team.

In Webster, Schroeder and Thomas have combined to field a roster of 22 girls — the first and only high school girls hockey program in Rochester.

It’s an effort that is years in the making. Game one for the Lakers is Wednesday night in Webster.

The schedule will be composed entirely of teams from Buffalo, Syracuse and nearby sections who have all been incredibly supportive of the fledgling effort in Rochester. There is no state playoff, but the Lakers will get a shot to play for a regional championship at season’s end.

All these girls at Webster are also still playing for club teams. Boys club hockey teams will play a split season and take the winter off to allow players time for their school teams. With the girls hockey initiative in Section Five so new and so isolated, girls club teams are still playing. That means the Laker players are on the ice up to 12 times a week.

It’s plenty worth the effort to help build equality and provide another opportunity for girls to play sports.

“When I was playing club, you’re playing in Detroit. You’re playing in Canada. You’re playing in Massachusetts,” head coach Allyson Watrous said. “You’re not playing at your home. For them to be able to play at home, at their home rink, in their home town, in front of all their friends and their family, it’s just a new opportunity.”

“It’s a really cool opportunity to play for your school and having your school friends (there),” freshman Bella Crescimanni said.

Many of these girls have played on boys teams in past seasons. The Webster girls no longer have the opportunity since there is now a girls program offered. Girls hockey players at other school districts will still be allowed to play on the boys teams and most Section Five varsity teams have included girls the last few years.

A girls team will make it easier and likely encourage more girls to put on the skates for their school in the future.

“Some people don’t have the ability to play boys hockey because there’s checking,” junior Sami Cullen said. “Girls that are growing into girls hockey will likely have the opportunity.”

Watrous says this inaugural season is already a success because the team will have a full schedule of game. She points out many new sports programs often have to endure a first season without a full schedule or any schedule at all.

All involved are hoping for a big crowd for the program debut at Webster Ice Arena for a 5pm faceoff against Ithaca. There are some nerves for sure.

“The girls are more excited than anything,” Watrous said. “To be able to represent their school, to play with each other and have their classmates come out and support them.”