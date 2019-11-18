Section V soccer teams defeated in state championships

Spencerport went into the Class A girls soccer state championship game looking for their third state title.

What they got was a defensive battle against Section XI’s Shoreham Wading River at SUNY Cortland. The Wildcats defeated the Rangers 2-0 to win their first state title.

Goaltender Cat Wall was named Most Outstanding Goalkeeper after keeping the game scoreless for over an hour of play. With just over fifteen minutes left in regulation, Elizabeth Shields got a goal beyond Wall for the first score of the game. Ashley Boriello sealed the deal with an empty-net goal with less than a minute to play.

The boys of Section V were also defeated in their respective championship games in Middletown.

Fairport was shut out by nationally ranked Brentwood of Section XI 4-0 in the Class AA final. It was the Red Raiders fourth time in the title match but have not brought home the brick yet.

Greece Athena’s undefeated streak came to an end after a 3-1 loss to Section VIII’s Jericho Jayhawks in the Class A final. The Trojans struggled against Jordan Miller, who scored a hat-trick for the win. Those three points were the only Athena allowed throughout the state playoffs.