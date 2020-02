PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WROC) — Former Bishop Kearney basketball star Quinton Rose is synonymous with 21st century Temple University hoops. The 6'8" shooting guard is now in his senior season with the Owls, and reflected on his impressive college career while looking toward his professional basketball aspirations in the future.

Rose was a four-star recruit when he signed his National Letter of Intent in November of 2015, the highest rated signee in his class at Temple. Now, he is on his way to being the fourth player in program history to have more than 1500 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists, and 200 steals.