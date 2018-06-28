Section V football taking on shortage of referees

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEROY - The 2018-19 school year is fast approaching, and the local football community is working to stop the declining numbers of high school football officials.

"Nationwide, all the officiating numbers are down," said Ed Wood, past president of the Rochester Chapter of Certified Football Officials. "We had a couple retire this year, and then there are people with jobs where worktimes have changed and they can't get back to [officiating.]" News 8 at 6:00 p.m.

Local groups of officials are using social media, their own webpages, and word of mouth to keep information out there about the need for referees.

"A lot of us came in because we love the game," said Wood. "There is room for advancement. We have officials that have moved up to college, two that went up to the NFL, one still in the NFL (Livonia native Bill Schuster). It depends on how far you want to go."

According to information provided from RCCFO, over 350 football officials in New York State have left since 2010. Maintaining new officials is also a challenge. Time constraints such as getting out of work for 4:15pm modified and JV games or families balancing schedules can take a toll. Last year, 34 people applied to be officials with the RCCFO, with that number standing now around 12.

"We have a lot of good young referees that hopefully we retain them for 20 years," said Wood. "Playing football is what hooked me and then giving back to the game that I love."

Interested applicants can apply via the RCCFO website. The first meeting for new officials is scheduled for Monday, July 23rd at Brighton High School.