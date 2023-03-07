ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Section Five coaching legend Ed Nietopski passed away on Monday. He had recently entered into hospice care at his home.

Nietopski coached baseball and basketball for 47 years in Rochester. He started at Brockport for seven seasons and then moved to Cardinal Mooney until the school closed in 1989. Nietopski was 61 years old then, but still had more to give. He spent the next 15 years coaching the two sports at Bishop Kearney.

The basketball career ended with 545 total coaching wins and seven sectional titles. Nietopski also took Kearney to three state final fours.

In baseball, Nietopski went a ridiculous 705-201. He won four more sectional titles. Baseball was what brought Nietopski to Rochester in the first place. A nine-year career as a minor league pro included a stop with the Red Wings in 1950. After that career ended, Nietopski enrolled at SUNY Brockport and never left the area.

Nietopski is a member of the Section Five and National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame among a host of other hall of fames. He is on the Frontier Field Walk of Fame and the gym at Bishop Kearney has been named for Nietopski for over two decades. If there was a coaching Mt. Rushmore in Section Five, Nietopski would surely be on it.

Nietopski was 95 years old.