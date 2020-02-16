Section V cheerleading titles handed out

Fairport, Hilton, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Eastridge, Avon and Arkport-Canaseraga were among the early winners at the Section V Winter Cheerleading Championships on Saturday.

Fairport posted the highest score of the first two sessions, winning the Division 1 Small title with 96.33 points.

Eastridge won the Co-Ed Division with 92.28 points, Hilton took Division 1 Large with 92.18 points, Honeoye Falls-Lima captured Division 2 Small with 85.65 points and Avon won Division 2 Small with 86.2 points Arkport-Canaseraga won Division 2 Large with 77.68 points.

The state championships will be held March 7 at RIT.

Results

Division 1 Large

Hilton 92.18, Victor 91.2, Penfield 81.85, Brockport 72.83.

Division 1 Small

Fairport 96.33, Rush-Henrietta 84.2, Webster Schroeder 83.88, Pittsford 83.55, Canandaigua 78.85, Greece Athena 78.78, Churchville-Chili 78.55, Greece Arcadia 73.6, Gates Chili 68.48.

Division 2 Small

Honeoye Falls-Lima 85.65, Palmyra-Macedon 78.68, Hornell 74.85, LeRoy 74.05, Attica 71.03, Haverling 70.68, Dansville 70.25, Midlakes 69.05, Wayne 68.73, Batavia 67.73, Geneva 67.35, Wellsville 64.43, Newark 59.25, Penn Yan 58.83.

