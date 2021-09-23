Section V Best, September 23

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Every Thursday we take 60 seconds to show off interesting high school sports stories you should know about.

  • Number 5, McKenzie Ferguson, Red Creek. She scored ten goals in three games last week, including a six goal game on Wednesday. Leading Red Creek to a 2-1 week.
  • Number 4, Cody Cavuoto of Hilton. Four goals in a thrilling 6-5 victory on Wednesday including the game winner in overtime.
  • Coming in at number 3, Devon Forrest, Wayne. He stuffed the stat sheet with two TD receptions, 5 tackles, 3 sacks, and two pass breakups as the Eagles got a win.
  • Number 2, Abigail Marotta, Marion. An impressive week with ten goals including an overtime winner of her own. All part of a 3-0 week for Marion.
  • And at number one, Gate-Chili’s De’Marion Mewborn. The senior running back rolled up 300 yards on the ground with 4 touchdowns in a Spartans victory.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Download Our App

Don't Miss