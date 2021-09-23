Section V Best, September 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Every Thursday we take 60 seconds to show off interesting high school sports stories you should know about.
- Number 5, McKenzie Ferguson, Red Creek. She scored ten goals in three games last week, including a six goal game on Wednesday. Leading Red Creek to a 2-1 week.
- Number 4, Cody Cavuoto of Hilton. Four goals in a thrilling 6-5 victory on Wednesday including the game winner in overtime.
- Coming in at number 3, Devon Forrest, Wayne. He stuffed the stat sheet with two TD receptions, 5 tackles, 3 sacks, and two pass breakups as the Eagles got a win.
- Number 2, Abigail Marotta, Marion. An impressive week with ten goals including an overtime winner of her own. All part of a 3-0 week for Marion.
- And at number one, Gate-Chili’s De’Marion Mewborn. The senior running back rolled up 300 yards on the ground with 4 touchdowns in a Spartans victory.