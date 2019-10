ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite three third period goals, the Rochester Amerks (5-3-1-1) saw their comeback fall short Wednesday night at the Blue Cross Arena against the Providence Bruins (6-3-02).

The 4-3 loss was Rochester's first home loss of the seasons, and the Amerks close out October having earned 12 out of a possible 20 points through the first 10 games of the season.